Report – Arsenal have summer agreement with Real Madrid over Odegaard

There are many good things that Arsenal fans would love to see happen in the summer, but only a few of them beats the signing of Martin Odegaard for another campaign.

The Gunners signed the Norwegian on loan for the rest of this season and he has been the perfect signing.

His fine performances at the Emirates mean the only sensible thing for Arsenal to do would be to try to sign him permanently or on loan for another season.

However, those performances also mean that Real Madrid will want to give him another chance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Some reports last week claimed that Arsenal had no chance of keeping him beyond this season because Madrid will want him back when this campaign ends (Marca).

He is a talent that Los Blancos can use in their team or as a pawn to land one of their top targets.

But a new revelation from Goal.com offers a more positive update to Arsenal’s fans.

The report says the Gunners agreed with Real Madrid to discuss his future at the end of this season.

This means that Edu will get the chance to discuss a potential permanent transfer or another loan deal for the midfielder.

3 Comments

  1. Peter Ikatwa says:
    March 28, 2021 at 6:49 pm

    Odigaard should be give another run whether on loan or parmanent but ceballos must go is not Arsenal type he should not be in my tean

    Reply
  2. jon fox says:
    March 28, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    This tells us NOTHING at all. It is obvious to all but a moron that we will be talking to RM AT THE SEASONS END. What the outcome will bring is is of course unclear. BUT that talks will take place is blindingly obvious. Yet it is trumpeted on this site as something new and newsworthy! Why?

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      March 28, 2021 at 6:59 pm

      No premier league football possibly Jon? San Marino and Albania otherwise

      Reply

