Report – Arsenal identifies a replacement for William Saliba

William Saliba’s future at Arsenal is still to be decided despite his fine form while on loan at Olympique Marseille last season.

The defender has been on the books of the Gunners since 2019, but he hasn’t played a single game for them yet.

He has spent most of that time out on loan, and he did well at OM last season.

They are now looking to sign him on a permanent deal from the Gunner, but could that really happen?

Media Foot Marseille reports that his Arsenal stay remains uncertain, and Marseille is pushing for him to join them.

The Gunners could cash in on his signature, and they have now identified a player to replace him.

The report claims they like Maxence Lacroix of Wolfsburg, and the 22-year-old could make his way to the Emirates if Saliba leaves.

He has been with the German club since 2020 and was an ever-present in their team in the last campaign.

Arsenal believe he is good enough to join them and make an impact, so they have made him their preferred replacement for Saliba.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba deserves to get a chance to prove his worth at Arsenal. However, if Mikel Arteta is not impressed by what he sees in preseason, then we can offload him.

Lacroix looks more experienced, and he has been playing at the highest level for a long time.

