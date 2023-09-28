Report – Arsenal identifies an alternative to Ivan Toney

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Ivan Toney, but the Brentford attacker is expected to come with a hefty price tag. Toney is currently serving a betting-related suspension but will be available to play for Brentford in the second half of the season.

In the January transfer window, several clubs may vie for his signature, with Arsenal facing competition from clubs like Chelsea.

However, Arsenal is reportedly exploring alternative options if a move for Toney doesn’t materialise. According to a report on Football365, the Gunners are considering a move for Santiago Giménez of Feyenoord.

Giménez, a Mexico international, has been in impressive form, drawing interest from various European clubs due to his standout performances. He has already scored nine goals in six league matches this season, indicating his potential as a rising star in the world of football. Arsenal appears to be monitoring his progress closely as they consider their options in the transfer market.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we add the 22-year-old to our group, we would be confident that he will do well for us, but Toney is a much better player and already has Premier League experience.

Giménez has impressed in the Netherlands, but he may need some time to settle in the Premier League if we sign him.

The ideal scenario would be to sign Toney if we have the money to pay for the Englishman.

