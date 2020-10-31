Report – Arsenal identify a possible alternative to Houssem Aouar 

Arsenal is looking to sign RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai in the next transfer window after their failed pursuit of Houssem Aouar in the summer, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners were keen to land Aouar, but the transfer window closed without them landing the 22-year-old Frenchman.

They might return for him, but Romano is claiming that they have also been watching Szoboszlai, with a view to signing the Hungarian.

Szoboszlai has over a combined 50 goals and assists for Salzburg in less than 80 matches and he has been attracting the attention of several top European teams.

Romano also reveals that he was close to joining AC Milan before the transfer fell through.

He also revealed that he is a player that Arsenal has been watching for years now.

He said on his Here We Go podcast: “The situation is that Arsenal [have been] following Szoboszlai [for] years. So, what we [can] say is that Arsenal’s scouting [department] are looking at the player. At the moment, there are no negotiations.

“There are many clubs interested – he was one step away from joining AC Milan last summer. We will see [in] January, we will see next summer, what [Salzburg] will decide to do – because Szoboszlai wants to play in a top league.

“He’s in love with the Premier League, so let’s see what Arsenal will decide. What I’m told is that Arsenal are looking to sign this kind of player.

“They were looking [at Houssem] Aouar, they are now considering the situation of Szoboszlai. So, let’s see what will happen next summer or [in] January, but Arsenal are following the player.”

The Gunners eventually landed Thomas Partey before the transfer window closed, but Szoboszlai is more of a creative midfielder in the mould of Mesut Ozil and he might be the perfect replacement for the German.