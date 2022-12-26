Report – Arsenal in a four-horse race for Italian youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Italian youngster Ibrahima Bamba as he develops well at Vitoria Guimaraes.

The Gunners have a reputation for developing top talents around Europe and have continued with that tradition under Mikel Arteta, who has given chances to the club’s best young players.

Bamba is just 20 and has been catching the attention of the senior Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini who invited him to a training camp this month.

He is still developing his game, but that has not stopped clubs from paying attention to him, considering the mature performances he has been delivering.

A report via Sport Witness says Arsenal is in a four-horse race to land him alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge and Atalanta.

These clubs are also confident they can convince him to choose them over a move to Arsenal, which is a clear sign that the Gunners must act fast.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bamba seems like a top talent in the making, and at 20, he is not too young to add to our squad, even though he would be an understudy to our more experienced players.

Adding him to our squad in January might not happen, but we can sign him by the end of this season if we start working on the deal now.