Report – Arsenal in a three-horse race for Chelsea man

Arsenal wants Christian Pulisic, but they must see off competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United to sign the American.

Pulisic is a talented forward who has been struggling to get playing time at Chelsea in the last two seasons.

He is leading his country’s attack at the World Cup, but that will not guarantee he will get the playing time he wants when he returns.

This means there might be hope for any club looking to buy him and Arsenal has now been revealed as one of them.

The Gunners are monitoring him as he performs well at the World Cup, according to a report on The Daily Mail.

It claims the American has entered the final 18 months of his current deal and Chelsea is considering if they should sell him in January instead of allowing him to enter the last 12 months of his deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pulisic is one of the best USA players and it will be interesting to see how far they go in the competition.

The attacker has occasionally delivered some decent performances in the Premier League but has not yet shown his full potential.

Pulisic could be anything, he would be a risky signing and therefore the fee will determine if he is a risk worth taking.

