Report – Arsenal in a three-horse race for World Cup star

Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to buy Cody Gakpo as he continues to impress for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

The Dutchman remains one of the finest players in the world at the moment, after taking his superb league form to the World Cup as he represents the Dutch national team.

In the summer, he was very close to a Premier League move, with the likes of Manchester United and Leeds United keen.

However, he eventually remained at PSV and continued his development, which might not be for long.

He is already being tipped to leave the club in January and Arsenal is one club that will like to add him to their squad.

However, a report on Fichajes.net insists the Gunners are not the only side keen on a move for him, revealing that Chelsea and Liverpool are also on his chase.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The entire world is watching the WC now and Gakpo has been one of the best players in the competition, so we must be ready to compete for his signature.

The attacker seems the real deal and will do a good job for us if we add him to our squad, but it will be difficult to see off all the competition for his signature.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta take Arsenal training ahead of Dubai trip