Report – Arsenal in negotiations to sign Premier League midfielder

Arsenal is reportedly showing serious interest in signing Amadou Onana and is engaged in negotiations to acquire the Belgian midfielder from Everton. Onana has established himself as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League since joining Everton from Lille, playing a crucial role in the team’s performances and helping them maintain their position in the league.

Onana’s impressive performances have consistently attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, and Arsenal is reportedly impressed with what they have seen from the midfielder. However, prying Onana away from Everton might prove to be a challenging task, given his dedication to the club and his decision to reject advances from other clubs in the past.

Arsenal needs midfield reinforcements, particularly with the potential departure of Thomas Partey, and Onana is viewed as a player capable of filling the Ghanaian’s role. According to Het Nieuwsblad, Arsenal is actively pursuing their interest in Onana and is currently engaged in negotiations to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, and followers of the league know that he is in good shape.

Adding him to our group as a replacement for Partey will be shrewd business, but we may have to wait until the summer to seal the deal for his signature.

