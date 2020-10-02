Report – Arsenal in talks to loan out new signing

Oest-France via Get French Football News claims that Arsenal is in talks with Rennes over sending William Saliba to the French side on loan.
The 19-year-old joined Arsenal last summer and he was allowed to spend last season on loan at Saint Etienne to continue his development.
He played several games for the French side and he was expected to walk straight into the Arsenal first team.
The defender has even been compared to Virgil van Dijk, such was the hype surrounding him and Arsenal fans thought that their club has finally landed a decent defender.
They signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille this summer to become the long-term partner of Saliba.
While Gabriel has started playing for the Gunners, fans are yet to see Saliba play.
He was even missing in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup game last night, and it has now been reported that he might be joining Rennes on loan.
The French side is playing in the Champions League this season and they are keen to bolster their team so that they can have a fine campaign.
They have lost Joris Gnagnon and Jeremy Morel this summer and Sun Sport claims that they want Saliba to come in and fill the void left by those departures.
When people say Arsenal fans are delusional. Never doubt it. Arsenal fans are very delusional for expecting so much from young Saliba.
Arteta knew this was happening and started warning us since last season not to place expectations on the boy.
I’m glad Arteta knows what he’s doing and he’s been protecting the boy.
The boy has been through a lot, it was Ornstein that posted in May that Saliba was going through bereavement after losing a loved one.
Since then, Saliba’s picture on even Instagram has been that of his Mom holding him as a child.
He’s been going through a lot personally and is all alone down here away from Family.
Fans who were quick to jump the gun and questy Arteta’s handling of him should really look at themselves twice.
Still I bet people won’t learn and would continue to jump Intl conclusion.
Arteta mentioned a lot of times that he was struggling to settle in and needs time and fans ignored it.
A loan back to France would be best for him, at least he gets to be closer to the rest of his family that way and hopefully he comes out of this stronger.
P.S: Expecting the boy to come in and solve our defensive issues just like that still baffles me though. Fans! Fans!! Ha! What more can I say
There’s only one conclusion;
He’s just not good enough.
I once said even before we bought Gabriel that Saliba and Gabriel were ORDINARY defenders, and people blasted me.
Arsenal fans were conned by these pundits spreading wrong gospel of how our defence was very poor. Fans became so desperate to reinforce an already good defence; they purposed on seeing “anyone” that came in as a “messiah”.
Now they realize it’s been the weak midfield all along.
I want to be proved wrong.
You’ve never seen him play but apparently “He’s not good enough”.
He’s had a whole lot of pundits praise his game and talk about what he can do, has had millions of people who watched him and talked about what he can do, he has had the French National paper which is L’Equipe talk about him and praise what he can do.
He was on the shortlist for FIFA Golden boy as a defender not an attacker, and apparently according to you, the fact that he’s been going through personal traumas and Get French Football Described it is not enough reason to protect the boy.
It is because “He’s not good enough”.
What do I know? For you to make yourself feel good and right, what the kid has been going through doesn’t matter, Agenda must Agend.
I can’t with you people
*Going through personal traumas as Get French Football described it
Hahahaha. I have no agenda. Actually am one of the rare fans who watch our matches with real keen eye to see where we can improve.
All I want is the coach to give him opportunities and we see if am right or wrong. Because we spent big dimes for our standard.
Is that wrong to complain???
Some people on here don’t know anything and just chat waffle.
There probably about 10 people on here that i respect for their views 99.9% of the time.
Some are so wet behind the ear and respond to nonsense as fact, dont research anything because ”whats printed in the Sun ” is fact when 90% of the time its more fictional than lord of the rings
I keep seeing people blaming Kroenke for no good reason.
In as much as he makes mistakes, he cannot be blamed for recruitment mistakes being made these days.
How can we spend close to £30m on a player and loan him out?? It’s not like we have unlimited resources like Chelsea. This just shows that he wasn’t good enough in the first place.
Other example are
– Pepe; Big money, lazy player.
– Gabriel (£30m) playing bit-part role.
SMH
And to think you like screaming about being Logical
Whose mistakes are Guendouzi and Torreira who were branded messiahs.
It’s the poor recruitment and partly the coach.
Sending a 30m player that is 19, had hardly any football last season due to a number of factors out on loan to basically re do last seasons development is the right call imo.
As for Gabriel, he hadn’t played competitive game since March, SINCE MARCH.
Have you ever played professional football?
When you haven’t played much competitive football for an extended period of time, you lose a few yards, stamina is reduced aswel as a few other things like your touch, your footballing brain slows a little aswel.
Training doesnt give you all these things back, it helps but you need to ease back into things at a steady pace.
the prem and Ligue Un are nothing alike aswel.
We play much faster and its much more aggressive.
Then Gabriel can’t speak great English so you have that on top of everything else.
I would expect him to be a major part of the starting line ups we field over the next month or so, but be patient!
He played 12 Ligue 1 matches out of 28 completed match days. That’s not that great, but it’s not awful and it’s not a whole season blown. He still participated in over 40% of the season and played the full 90 minutes in 11/12 of those games. I get your point but I don’t feel like he missed a full season of development. He was still a starter for a top flight side in a top 5 league aged 18. That is more experience than any exclusive academy player. Of course everything I am saying is useless since Arteta is the one who sees him every day.
Keep bringing up the excuses.
Tell me of any other team in EPL that does this “easing” players.
In as much as Torreira is not technical enough, this approach is what threw him further into the deep hole he’s in.
Playing in the champions league is good for his development.
It’s easy to forget how young these guys are, particularly when are all desperate for Arsenal to compete at the highest level.
I feel fortunate that we have a manager who seems to have a plan on how to grow the team, protect young assets and still field a competitive side. Total faith that Arteta will do what’s best for Saliba and Arsenal in the long-term. Plenty of cover unless something drastic happens in the next few days.
Having said that, cant wait until Saliba is deemed ready – he looks like he’s got all the tools to be a great CB.
Well said Trudeau!
👍👍
Didn’t see that coming. I just hope he won’t be another Joel Campbell.
Mixed opinion right now. Why spend 30mill on a young defender that is going to be loaned out for two years? Leicester just spent similar money on Saliba’s young partner from last year and I highly doubt he’ll be given a 2 year loan period to break him in. If he’s not ready then he’s not ready and can’t blame Arteta for having a player that isn’t ready. But it is a pretty big shame that we will have to wait a while to see him in an Arsenal shirt, but hoping he reaches his potential.
Are you telling me Rob Holding or David Luis is better than this kid? I honestly don’t even have any words for Arteta right now.
What a time to be an Arsenal fan; all the hopes I had for this season have gradually deteriorated to protect my mental state, and I advice everyone out there who’s set their hopes high to calmly retract your hopes of us challenging this season.
So someone who lost his mom can’t be kept and eased in? Sending him back to France for what exactly? Why did we sign someone who won’t be with us for 2 years?
Anyways, like I said, I will just support the team as usual with zero hopes of improving, if they surprise me; Good👏 if they crumble as usual, I won’t be surprised either.
I wish everyone the best of 2020/2021 season, we have seen worst so nothing should be new to anyone anymore.
Please you pals should allow this young lad to relax,the time will come, st Etienne games with saliba 18 matches 10 clean sheets 38 points without saliba 29 games 39 points and just 5 clean sheets,the lad is good he just needs time,he will prove himself soon,it ain’t easy as you think,losing someone close can brake someone down,if doubt me check Adriano he lost his dad and since then he hasn’t been himself up till today,please give saliba a break and stop judging the young lad.
No one is judging the lad, why loan him to France? so you mean he should go play in France so we should be left with David Luis and Rob Holding?
Why can’t he partner Gabriel while we all cheer and support him even when he makes mistakes?
Herbz,if you think Gabriel is “ordinary” may I suggest you look up the meaning of the word.