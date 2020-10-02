Report – Arsenal in talks to loan out new signing

Oest-France via Get French Football News claims that Arsenal is in talks with Rennes over sending William Saliba to the French side on loan.

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal last summer and he was allowed to spend last season on loan at Saint Etienne to continue his development.

He played several games for the French side and he was expected to walk straight into the Arsenal first team.

The defender has even been compared to Virgil van Dijk, such was the hype surrounding him and Arsenal fans thought that their club has finally landed a decent defender.

They signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille this summer to become the long-term partner of Saliba.

While Gabriel has started playing for the Gunners, fans are yet to see Saliba play.

He was even missing in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup game last night, and it has now been reported that he might be joining Rennes on loan.

The French side is playing in the Champions League this season and they are keen to bolster their team so that they can have a fine campaign.

They have lost Joris Gnagnon and Jeremy Morel this summer and Sun Sport claims that they want Saliba to come in and fill the void left by those departures.