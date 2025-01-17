Report – Arsenal in talks to sign long-term forward target

Mikel Arteta, in a post-game interview following the match against Spurs, confirmed to our excitement that the Gunners are actively looking to strengthen the forward area as we seek to cope with the absence of key players in the coming months.

This admission could signal a frantic period in the transfer window before its closure. Gooners will be hoping the club brings in a forward, whether or not it takes until the window’s deadline. However, the earlier a deal can be completed, the better it will be for our season. Arsenal have been linked with numerous names this window, but the latest reports have us connected to a familiar name for the first time this month.

Sam C (@SamC_reports on X) reported yesterday that the Gunners are in talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of star striker Benjamin Sesko. According to the report, Arsenal are looking for a loan deal with an option to buy, while the German side would prefer either money upfront or a loan with an obligation to buy.

This update comes just a day after Arteta reiterated the club’s plan to sign a forward in this transfer window. If true, Arsenal appear set to finally secure a player they courted for much of last summer. A deal could not be completed at that time, but Sesko has reportedly remained the club’s long-term target for the centre-forward role.

With Dusan Vlahovic also being linked in the media, Sesko seems the better option of the two for several clear reasons. Firstly, he has long been Arsenal’s top choice for the centre-forward position. Furthermore, his age and profile make him better suited to our system than Vlahovic.

As we await further news about the potential transfer, Gooners are sure to be thrilled at the prospect of Sesko joining the squad—and who could blame them? We are in desperate need of a number nine!

BENJAMIN KENNETH