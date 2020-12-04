Report – Arsenal intensify efforts to sign 22-year-old attacking midfielder

Berkay Ozcan has transformed his image as a footballer since he moved to İstanbul Başakşehir from Hamburg last year.

He had been a target for several top teams when he first broke through at Stuttgart before moving to Hamburg.

He struggled for form there and joined İstanbul Başakşehir, initially on loan for the rest of last season, where he did enough to persuade the club to make the move permanent this year.

He has been in top form for them and he was part of the team that beat Manchester United in the Champions League recently.

His resurgence hasn’t gone unnoticed and Transfermarkt claims that Arsenal, among other teams, is considering a move for him.

The midfielder has been a key member of the İstanbul Başakşehir team this season, playing 15 times for them, 5 of which have come in the Champions League.

The report says Arsenal has been scouting him since 2017 and that the Gunners have now intensified efforts to make their move for him.

Arsenal has struggled for creativity in midfield recently and the Gunners will need all the help that they can get at the moment.

At 22, Ozcan has the capability to become an even better player if he is groomed by Mikel Arteta.