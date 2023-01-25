Report – Arsenal interested in 19-year-old defender

Arsenal continues to scout the European market for the best talent they can find to add to their squad and a new man has entered their radar.

The Gunners are the top side in England now and have a good reputation for buying young players and helping them to reach their full potential.

The latest man on their radar is the 19-year-old defender, Ousmane Diomande, who shines in the Portuguese second-division side Mafra.

The Ivorian is on loan from FC Midtjylland and has been in fine form since the start of the season, which has caught Arsenal’s attention, according to a report on Sport Witness.

The Gunners have just added Jakub Kiwior to their squad to bolster the defence, but Diomande is still on their shopping list and they might have him as a member of their squad at the Emirates by the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We must keep adding new men to our squad. However, Diomande will struggle to get into our current team, so we probably should allow him to develop more.

The defender has good potential and we should keep watching his development, but our current group needs more accomplished players.

