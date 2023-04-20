Report – Arsenal interested in 26-year-old La Liga defender

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand as they continue to plan for the future.

The Gunners have had a superb season and want to keep their upward trajectory in the next campaign.

This has seen Arsenal target several top players who could join them at the end of the season.

La Liga has been a good hunting ground for the club and they could return for French defender Le Normand.

The centre-back has been one of the finest in the Spanish top flight and Mikel Arteta sees him as a player who can help his team improve in the next campaign.

The Sun claims Arsenal has added him to their shopping list and a move for the 26-year-old could happen in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need new defenders and Le Normand seems like a decent player to add to our Champions League squad.

It is a competition we want to do well in and we must get good players before we can achieve that.

If we bolster every part of our squad with players who can play well and will do well in the competition, we can back our team to go far in it.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…