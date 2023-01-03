Report – Arsenal interested in a move for Ligue 1 youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs monitoring Ligue 1 youngster Elye Wahi as he shines for Montpellier.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and provided an assist in 16 French top-flight games this season and he will likely get better before this season ends.

Arsenal has some of the best youngsters in Europe this term and they are doing well in the Premier League. This has made them interested in even more young players and Wahi is set to be their next.

A report on Foot Mercato reveals he is on their radar as one of the players they could move for in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best clubs for young players to join to improve their chances of having a good career in football.

Wahi would have learned about our success in talent development as well as the exploits of the likes of Bukayo Saka and others.

This should help convince him to join us quickly, even if it means allowing him to stay at his present club on loan before moving to the Emirates.

However, he has interest from other clubs as well and we must be prepared to make the best offer to win the race for his signature.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids