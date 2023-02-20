Report – Arsenal interested in Inter Milan defender

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan.

The Gunners have become serious about recruitment after seeing the progress the team is making under Mikel Arteta and want to keep improving the group.

Arteta’s side could win the league and are certainly making the top four, but new men are needed to maintain the success next term.

Tuttosport, relayed by L’Interista says Inter needs to sell some players and has already made Dumfries available for transfer.

They have identified a replacement for the Dutchman and value him at 60m euros, which is a huge fee.

Regardless, the report insists that Arsenal is seriously interested and are among the top clubs looking to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dumfries has been a fine player in Serie A and his attacking runs are a joy to watch, but that does not make him fit for our system.

The defender plays as a wingback now and might struggle to play as a full-back in our back-four system.

Mikel Arteta would have studied the Dutchman and if he insists he can use the player, then we should sign him.