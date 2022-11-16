Report – Arsenal interested in quality Inter Milan star

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs monitoring Milan Skriniar’s contract situation at Inter Milan.

The defender will be out of a contract at the end of this season at the Milan club. They have been pushing to offer him a new deal.

The Italians remained confident he would extend his stay with them, but a new report on 90mins reveals the latest deadline for him to extend his contract has passed without him penning a new deal.

This means he may have his mind away from the club and it has alerted other European sides.

This includes Arsenal, who have had an impressive first half of the season and will want to continue in the second period.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been signing young players, but they could add Skriniar to their squad because of his experience.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Skriniar is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe now and he will be a starter wherever he goes.

We already have a solid partnership at the back and it is hard to see him break into the team.

This means he will not want to join us and we are probably better off allowing him to move to another club.

