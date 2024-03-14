Report – Arsenal interested in signing 23-year-old MLS star

Arsenal has reportedly set their sights on American goalkeeper Patrick Schulte as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to depart the club at the end of the season.

With Ramsdale’s future uncertain and his first-team opportunities diminished by the emergence of David Raya, Arsenal is actively seeking a new goalkeeper to bolster their squad.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Arsenal is monitoring Patrick Schulte and is in contention with Manchester United for his signature. Schulte, aged 23, currently plies his trade for Columbus Crew in the MLS and would likely welcome the opportunity to join a top European club like Arsenal.

However, any potential move for Schulte would hinge on Ramsdale’s future, as Arsenal may not pursue the American goalkeeper if Ramsdale opts to stay at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We expect Ramsdale to push to leave the club, so we have to start searching for a replacement as soon as possible.

Schulte will fancy his chances of developing further at a club like Arsenal, which should make reaching an agreement easier.

