Report – Arsenal interested in signing Ajax defender

Arsenal is working hard to get their squad set for the next season and has been working on new signings they can add to their team as soon as possible.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened several parts of his group in the last few seasons and continues to target new men.

The latest player on his radar is Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, with Football Insider claiming he could become the next defender on Arsenal’s books.

The Gunners need to add a new right-back to their squad as Arteta targets making Ben White a centre-back from next season.

20-year-old Rensch has emerged as one of the exciting right-backs in Europe this season and Arsenal likes the Dutchman.

He could move to the Emirates and the report insists they have kept their eyes on him for some time.

Rensch has been in fine form but might struggle at the Emirates if he moves now.

We are returning to the Champions League and the Dutch top flight is nowhere near the Premier League in terms of quality.

If he moves to England now, he might need a full season to get used to how we play.

