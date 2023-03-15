Report – Arsenal interested in signing Inter Milan man

Arsenal has added Denzel Dumfries to their shortlist of targets ahead of the next transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had a superb season and could end the term with a domestic and European crown.

This has made them one of the most exciting clubs to watch on the continent and they want to maintain this standard.

To achieve this, the Londoners must continue to improve their playing squad and one man on their radar now is Dumfries, as reported by Football Insider.

The Dutchman plays for Inter Milan and has been one of the finest wingbacks in Europe since he moved to the Italian club.

The report claims although Ben White has been superb as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back so far, Mikel Arteta wants an out-and-out player for that role.

He believes Dumfries can deliver and the Dutchman will be useful to the team in the Champions League next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dumfries has been one of Europe’s finest full-backs and he is a very attacking player in that position.

That could be an issue because he might get caught out of position often in the Premier League.

Unless Arsenal changes its system and starts using wing-backs, the defender might struggle if he moves to the club.

