Report – Arsenal interested in signing PSG midfielder

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for PSG midfielder Carlos Soler as they continue to search for reinforcements.

The Gunners have been at the top of the Premier League table for much of this term and want to keep winning in the second half of the season.

This means several players could join them in the January transfer window and one man on their radar is Soler.

He only moved to Paris this summer, but the Spaniard is getting fewer playing minutes than he wants, which could make him change clubs again.

A report on France Bleu reveals Mikel Arteta likes the former Valencia man and will happily add him to his squad if he is available for transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soler did well at Valencia and several clubs wanted to sign him before he chose PSG. The Frenchmen know they have a top player on their hands, so it will be challenging for us to add him to our squad.

However, we could make the transfer happen by offering a fee that will be hard to turn down, which will also help us blow away the competition for his signature.

