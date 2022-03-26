Report – Arsenal is already in talks to sell midfielder

Arsenal is already in talks to sell Lucas Torreira as he continues to impress while on loan at Fiorentina.

The midfielder quickly ran out of favour under Mikel Arteta when the manager first joined the club and he was shipped out on loan to Atletico Madrid last season.

He flopped in Spain and the Gunners secured another temporary agreement with his present loan club in the summer.

He has been reborn in Serie A and is now one of the finest midfielders in the competition. This form means the Florence side has no other smart thing to do than to sign him up permanently.

They secured an agreement to keep him permanently for a fee when he joined them and it seems they will take up that option now.

A report via Sport Witness claims both clubs have already started discussing his permanent transfer, with Fiorentina hopeful the Gunners will give them a discount, but it is a deal that should happen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a major positive that Torreira has returned to form in this campaign and that is not exactly because he would now return to play for us.

Arteta already knows the midfielder is not good enough for his side, so his return to form means we can make some money when we eventually sell him in the summer.