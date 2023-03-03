Report – Arsenal is back to sign German attacker

Julian Brandt was a target of Arsenal two years ago as he shone at Borussia Dortmund, but the Gunners could not pull off the transfer.

The attacker has continued to improve at BVB and might leave the Germans by the end of this term.

Arsenal is having a great season and will improve their squad in the summer to sustain the improvement. This has made them attentive to Brandt’s recent return to form.

A report on Bild claims the 26-year-old is now back on Arsenal’s radar and he could make the move to England in the summer.

It claims the player is also interested in a stint in the Premier League and has told those close to him he fancies playing in the English top flight.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brandt has returned to fine form this season and has nine goals and five assists in 30 competitive matches.

Those are good numbers that could make a difference if we add him to our squad for next season.

The Germany international’s deal expires in the summer of 2024, so he might be affordable as his present employers will not want to lose him as a free agent.

