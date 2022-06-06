Report – Arsenal is battling Juventus for Serie A striker

Arsenal is in a race with Juventus to sign another striker months after the Old Lady beat the Gunners to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic.
Mikel Arteta’s side continues their search for a new frontman and it has become even more important for them to sign one now that Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have left the club.
The latest striker on their radar is Cagliari’s Giovanni Simeone who was in stunning form while on loan at Verona in the just-concluded season.
The Serie A side can sign him permanently, but Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Juventus is now targeting him to become a deputy to Vlahovic.
They are facing competition from Arsenal, who remain interested in a move for new attackers in this transfer window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
With 17 goals in Serie A in 2021/2022, Simeone has proven that he can be a top signing for any club and it makes sense to add him to our squad.
The son of Diego Simeone will bring a good goal threat to our team and we should look to add him to the squad even if he would not be our main attacking signing.
According to media outlets, we should sign anyone with over 15 goals, easy now…. We just don’t want a one season wonder, we need an established player like Jesus, who have consistently performed on the highest level.
I would never pay over 500 million pounds for a player like osimhen, he’s got one impressive season, IMO even paying 55 mill for Jesus is a no brainer, even with 1 year left on his contract, compared to osimhen’s asking price.
Also taking into consideration that players well over their prime is often netting ALOT of goals in Italy, you simply can’t count on those players to cut it in premier league
Maybe his father should add him to his team.