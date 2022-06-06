Report – Arsenal is battling Juventus for Serie A striker

Arsenal is in a race with Juventus to sign another striker months after the Old Lady beat the Gunners to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic.

Mikel Arteta’s side continues their search for a new frontman and it has become even more important for them to sign one now that Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have left the club.

The latest striker on their radar is Cagliari’s Giovanni Simeone who was in stunning form while on loan at Verona in the just-concluded season.

The Serie A side can sign him permanently, but Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Juventus is now targeting him to become a deputy to Vlahovic.

They are facing competition from Arsenal, who remain interested in a move for new attackers in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With 17 goals in Serie A in 2021/2022, Simeone has proven that he can be a top signing for any club and it makes sense to add him to our squad.

The son of Diego Simeone will bring a good goal threat to our team and we should look to add him to the squad even if he would not be our main attacking signing.