Report – Arsenal is considering a January move for MLS star

Arsenal is considering a January move for Orlando City star Facundo Torres.

Mikel Arteta’s men are flying high in the Premier League and have been doing so because of the form of their top players.

Some of them have been involved in too many matches because there is a lack of good alternatives for them.

This could be a problem in the second half of the season and the Gunners want to solve that by adding some new names to their group in the next transfer window.

Several players are on their radar now and Torres is the latest to be added to their shopping list ahead of the next transfer window.

Standard Sports reports Arsenal scouted the 22-year-old in the last MLS season and they could begin talks with his entourage over a summer move soon.

He scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 33 MLS games in the 2022 season and Arsenal believes he could add more to their squad if he moves to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need new players to improve our chances of ending this season well and we might need to add them to our squad in the next transfer window.

Many Arsenal fans will not know Torres, but if our scouts believe he is worth it, then we look forward to seeing him in our shirt.