Report – Arsenal is expected to move for Juventus star

Arsenal has reportedly rekindled their interest in Dusan Vlahovic and is considering launching a bid for the Serbian striker in the January transfer window.

Previously, the Gunners had pursued Vlahovic while he was at Fiorentina, but he opted for Juventus over Arsenal and has remained with the Italian giants.

During the last transfer window, Juventus sought to offload Vlahovic as they aimed to replace him with Romelu Lukaku. However, they were unable to find a buyer for the Serbian striker. Arsenal had put their trust in Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to provide the goals, but both players have faced criticism for their performances, leading to calls for Mikel Arteta to bolster the squad with a new addition.

Vlahovic is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in Europe, and Arsenal sees him as a potential solution to boost their goal-scoring capabilities. Tuttojuve has reported that the Gunners may make an offer for Vlahovic in January. However, it’s expected that Juventus will reject such a proposal, as they are unlikely to part ways with a key player during the midpoint of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is indeed highly regarded as one of the top strikers globally, and a move to a more attack-oriented team like Arsenal could potentially further enhance his performance.

Securing his transfer in the January window might prove to be challenging, and it might be more feasible to wait until the summer to approach Juventus for his signature. A summer transfer window would provide both clubs with more time to negotiate a deal and for Vlahovic to potentially settle into a new team’s system and style of play.

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…