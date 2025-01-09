Report – Arsenal is eyeing a move for a Deportivo La Coruña star

Arsenal has been keeping a close eye on Deportivo La Coruña star Yeremay Hernández, as the winger continues to impress in the Spanish second division.

The Gunners boast a strong network of scouts around the globe, including in Spain’s lower leagues, and reports from their observers have been overwhelmingly positive regarding Hernández’s performances this season.

The 22-year-old has recorded ten goal contributions in the league so far, and with the campaign still ongoing, he is expected to add to that tally. His talent has not gone unnoticed, as Arsenal seek to strengthen their attacking options in the near future.

While Arsenal already have some of Europe’s finest players in their squad, they remain committed to improving and maintaining their competitiveness. Adding a new attacker is high on their list of priorities, and Hernández has emerged as a key target.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of the talented winger. Several other clubs, including some from the Premier League, have been monitoring Hernández’s development for months. However, the Gunners are reportedly eager to move quickly to secure his signature before rivals act.

At 22, Hernández has significant potential for growth, and his development could accelerate further under Arsenal’s tutelage. While he is an exciting prospect, Arsenal may consider continuing to monitor his progress for the next six months before committing to a transfer. This would allow the club to make a more informed decision about whether he is ready for the step up to the Premier League.

January is a window typically reserved for players who can make an immediate impact on the squad, and Hernández, though talented, might not yet meet that criterion. As such, a summer move could be the more prudent course of action for Arsenal as they weigh their options.