Report – Arsenal is in the race for Villarreal attacker

Arsenal is accelerating their interest in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze as they target summer reinforcements.

The Nigerian has been on their radar for some time and he has continued to impress in Spain.

Chukwueze recently confessed he could have joined Arsenal much earlier in his career before moving to Spain.

The Gunners are now looking to finally bring him to London as the Nigerian proves to be one of the finest wingers in Europe.

A report via The Sun claims Mikel Arteta’s side is a big fan of Chukwueze and is strongly pushing to sign him.

However, the winger also has interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool which will make it a little harder for the Londoners to win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chukwueze is an exciting player who can make an impact at the Emirates as we rebuild.

We will return to the Champions League next season and he has experience playing in that competition which will be very helpful to us.

However, the competition for his signature means we must be willing to fight and splash the cash to seal the deal.

Otherwise, another suitor could win the race for his signature and leave us red-faced.

