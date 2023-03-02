Report – Arsenal is in the race to sign Southampton star

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia as he shines in the Saints team.

The 19-year-old is one of the youngsters at Soton who have impressed in this campaign and continues proving he is mature enough for the English top flight.

He only moved there in the summer from Manchester City and has not been intimidated by regular first-team football.

Clubs across the English top flight now want to add him to their squad, with the Daily Mail revealing Arsenal is facing competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia has been an exciting player to watch and does comfortably well when facing tough opposition.

This is the clearest sign that he is a top talent and can hold his own at the highest level.

We have one of the youngest squads in the league and Lavia could be a better option than Moises Caicedo, whom we tried to sign in the last transfer window.

If Soton gets relegated from the EPL this season, it would be much easier for us to add him to our group.

But we must beat the competition from the other clubs to achieve that.

