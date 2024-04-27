Report – Arsenal is interested in €100m Valencia talent

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Valencia youngster Javi Guerra as he continues to impress at the Spanish club.

Valencia is renowned for being one of Spain’s most successful talent factories, and Guerra is the latest product of their youth system.

The 20-year-old has been catching the eye with his mature performances for Los Che, and it seems only a matter of time before a bigger club signs him.

Could Arsenal be that club? An exclusive report on Caught Offside reveals that the Gunners are tracking the youngster and have been impressed by his performances.

Valencia is aware that they have a top talent on their hands and have secured him with a new contract that includes a release clause worth €100 million.

Ideally, Arsenal would need to pay that fee to add him to their squad, but the report suggests that a fee of around €60 million might be enough to secure his signature.

Guerra seems to be the latest in a long list of midfielders who have been developed in Valencia, and he could become a global superstar in the future.

We need to get serious about him if he is an important part of our shopping list because other clubs are watching him.

But he might not be ready to change clubs at the end of this term, which will give us time to study him further and sign him in 2025.

