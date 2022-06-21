Report – Arsenal is interested in re-signing Alexis Sanchez

As the transfer window gets into full gear, some ridiculous rumours will emerge and the latest involves Arsenal.

The Gunners are seeking to improve their squad in this transfer window and they have been in talks with some of the finest players in Europe.

One position they want to make better on their team is their attack, and reports have linked the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling with a move to the Emirates.

They are not the only players being looked at by the Gunners, according to the Chilean press, as reported by Sport Witness.

The report claims Mikel Arteta’s side is interested in signing Alexis Sanchez as a free agent.

The attacker has just left Inter Milan, and he needs to find a new home ahead of the next campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rumours can be ridiculous sometimes, but this one is beyond that. Considering the manner he left the Emirates, Sanchez can not return to the club.

Also, we have been signing much younger players recently and at 33, he is certainly too old for our present team.

The attacker will get another club that will take a chance on him, but Arsenal is not it, at least not for now.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask “Who is Lisandro Martinez?”