Report – Arsenal is interested in signing Sevilla flop

Arsenal is interested in Sevilla midfielder Isco Alarcon as he struggles to reestablish himself at the La Liga side since joining them in the summer.

Isco was one of the best midfielders in the world when he was at the peak of his career, and Arsenal wanted to add him to their squad in the summer.

However, he chose to join Sevilla, where he hoped to make an impression, but that hasn’t been the case.

The midfielder is struggling and a report on The Sun reveals Sevilla is now looking to offload him in the January transfer window.

The report claims they will accept any offer from a top club that meets their requirement, and this has alerted Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isco has been on a downward spiral even before he left Real Madrid, which means he will certainly offer us nothing.

We have improved in the last few seasons and remain one of the top clubs around Europe now.

Our success is built on young budding players who are eager to improve and achieve things in their careers.

Isco has won every trophy in club football but there is no guarantee that he will have a good influence on our dressing room.

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

