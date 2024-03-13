Report – Arsenal is inviting offers for out of favour star

Kieran Tierney is expected to eventually leave Arsenal on a permanent transfer after his loan spell at Real Sociedad.

Tierney was the Gunners’ first choice before they signed Oleksandr Zinchenko last season, who made an instant impact on their team.

Arsenal has continued to benefit from the talents of the Ukrainian, and he is increasingly a key player for them.

When he does not play, Jakub Kiwior steps up, and the Poland international seems better as an inverted full-back than Tierney.

This makes it almost impossible for Tierney to win back a place in the Arsenal team, no matter how well he performs at Sociedad.

Football Insider claims Arsenal has already decided that he has to leave, and the Gunners are inviting offers from his suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal knows there are clubs that appreciate left-backs like the former Celtic man, and they hope to strike a deal over his signature in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney was a superb member of our team before he failed at performing well as an inverted full back.

This does not make him a bad player, and we are sure he will get a lot of suitors that will add him to their squad in the summer.

