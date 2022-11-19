Report – Arsenal is keen on signing Real Betis star

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Real Betis’ William Carvalho.

The midfielder has been an accomplished player on the European scene and Betis has managed to keep him for a long time despite repeated interest from clubs around the continent.

He could finally leave the La Liga side this winter as Betis looks to make some money from selling their players.

A report on Fichajes reveals the cash-strapped Spanish side has made him one of the players they will sacrifice to raise funds.

This decision, it claims, has piqued the interest of Arsenal, who are willing to add his experience to their ranks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Carvalho is very experienced and has been one of the finest players at Betis since he joined them.

He would be a superb signing, but we have much younger midfielders doing well now and it doesn’t make sense to add the 30-year-old to our squad.

Signing him could affect the form and development of our young players. Keeping faith with our current options or offloading some before adding him to our group is better.

This means we have to wait until the end of the season before making a move for him.

