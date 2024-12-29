Report – Arsenal is keen to land impressive Atalanta man

Arsenal boasts one of the best goalkeepers in the world, David Raya, within its current squad, yet it is reportedly eyeing one of Italy’s top goalkeepers to further enhance its team. The Gunners have established themselves as one of the most competitive teams in Europe over recent seasons and aim to sustain this upward trajectory.
While Arsenal fans believe the priority for improvement lies in the attack, the club remains open to reinforcing other positions should the right player become available. According to Sport Witness, the North London side has expressed interest in Marco Carnesecchi, the talented Atalanta goalkeeper who performed admirably against Arsenal in the Champions League.
Since securing the first-choice role at Atalanta, Carnesecchi has delivered outstanding performances. His displays have been instrumental in the team’s strong domestic campaign, with the team potentially poised to challenge for the Serie A title by the end of the season. The report suggests that Arsenal has been monitoring Carnesecchi for a while and could formalise their interest during the upcoming summer transfer window.
However, a potential challenge lies in his role at Arsenal. With Raya firmly established as the number one goalkeeper at the Emirates, Carnesecchi would need to contend with a secondary role. This could be a significant factor in the player’s decision, as he has already proven himself to be one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers in recent years and may be reluctant to accept a backup position.
While Carnesecchi’s skill and consistency would undoubtedly add quality to the Arsenal squad, the prospect of competing for the starting role might complicate negotiations. Ultimately, his decision will hinge on his willingness to adapt to the competitive environment at Arsenal and the club’s ability to persuade him of their long-term vision for his role.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we dealt with Raya the same way we dealt with Leno and Ramsdale when we sign this new keeper … we are very decisive
With strikers …. we don’t prove as ruthless
With equal number of 18 matches played by Arsenal and Liverpool in the Epl as of today.
Arsenal are conspicuously behind Liverpool by 9 points and 9 goals difference in the table.
But if Arsenal are to catch Liverpool and overtake them in the campaign to win the League title this season.
Arteta and the Gunners will need to be performing better to be winning matches consistently on a long run to seasons end. Than they are currently performing haphazardly winning some and drawing others to consequently be dropping points in the title race.
Being 9 points and 9 goals behind Liverpool by Arsenal, is already looking to be a tall order mountain dellima for Arsenal to climb to catch Liverpool and overtake them.
I believe that Arteta and the Gunners know this matter very well.
Therefoden, the Gunners MUST up the tempo insatiable. And go on a longest riotous winning run to season’s end unrelenting in winning all their remaining 20 matches of the season henceforth with unfailingly.
And finish their campaign on 96 points total to see if it will win the title.
Nevertheless, in their quest to win the title this season, Arsenal SHOULD not panic sign any new player who could be a versatile striker kind. And also a wide player when the winter transfer window is opened.
But calm down to not be rushing to sign new in the market. But be diligent in their doing things to not miss doing them very property. And do them if they can see Aesenal beat Liverpool to the title win.
And as well win for us the Carabao, FA Cups and the Ucl title ( the quadruple) this season. Which is not impossible for Arsenal to achieve it this season. But a possibility that they can make possible to active it if they are very very determined to achieving the wins unfailingly.
Not so sure that we are really interested in signing him, as Garcia at Espanyol is the one that Mikel apparently wants.