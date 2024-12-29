Report – Arsenal is keen to land impressive Atalanta man

While Arsenal fans believe the priority for improvement lies in the attack, the club remains open to reinforcing other positions should the right player become available. According to Sport Witness, the North London side has expressed interest in Marco Carnesecchi, the talented Atalanta goalkeeper who performed admirably against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Since securing the first-choice role at Atalanta, Carnesecchi has delivered outstanding performances. His displays have been instrumental in the team’s strong domestic campaign, with the team potentially poised to challenge for the Serie A title by the end of the season. The report suggests that Arsenal has been monitoring Carnesecchi for a while and could formalise their interest during the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, a potential challenge lies in his role at Arsenal. With Raya firmly established as the number one goalkeeper at the Emirates, Carnesecchi would need to contend with a secondary role. This could be a significant factor in the player’s decision, as he has already proven himself to be one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers in recent years and may be reluctant to accept a backup position.

While Carnesecchi’s skill and consistency would undoubtedly add quality to the Arsenal squad, the prospect of competing for the starting role might complicate negotiations. Ultimately, his decision will hinge on his willingness to adapt to the competitive environment at Arsenal and the club’s ability to persuade him of their long-term vision for his role.