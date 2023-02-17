Report – Arsenal is keen to sign Bundesliga attacker

Arsenal has shown an impressive willingness to improve their squad this season and Mikel Arteta’s side has identified a new man to add to their group.

A report on Sport1 reveals they have a serious interest in the signature of Jesper Lindstrom of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dane has been on the Gunners’ radar for some time now, but they could not add him to their squad at the start of this season.

In the summer, his future would be the subject of interest from several clubs again and one of them is Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners would compete with other clubs and the report says Frankfurt has set a huge asking price for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 22, Lindstrom is at an age that we can easily mould him into one of the finest players around when we can add him to our squad.

The winger has continued to show good form and we have the rest of this season to see if he will fit into what we want to achieve at the Emirates.

Arteta has good judgement and if he believes the attacker is good enough for his side, we can back his decision because he has proven to be one of the best talent managers around.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH Mikel Arteta discusses the Man City defeat and the reasons why we lost the game..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids