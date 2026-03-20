Report – Arsenal is keen to sign Cameroonian teenager

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane, as the 19-year-old continues to impress at the German club.

He is regarded as one of several exciting players within their current squad and has established himself as an important figure in the group, prompting Arsenal to express strong interest in securing his signature. The club are aware that his development trajectory suggests he could soon attract wider attention, which would make any future transfer pursuit increasingly competitive.

Growing Interest in Kofane

Arsenal remain one of the world’s biggest clubs, and, as reported by Fichajes, they have been monitoring Kofane’s progress for some time. Their long-term interest reflects a strategic approach to identifying emerging talent before it reaches peak market value.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit. Several other leading clubs are also keen to strengthen their squads with the addition of the young forward, meaning Arsenal are likely to face significant competition. This level of interest could complicate negotiations and increase the difficulty of completing a deal.

Transfer Challenge for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is expected to be eager to add Kofane to his squad, recognising the potential he could bring to the team’s attacking options. A move to London could appeal to the player, offering him the opportunity to develop further in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

Nevertheless, the transfer does not depend solely on the player’s preference. Arsenal must also reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen, who may be reluctant to part with one of their promising talents. Securing such a deal would likely require a compelling offer and careful negotiation.

Kofane’s performances on the international stage have also contributed to Arsenal’s continued interest. He was one of the standout attackers for his country at the AFCON, providing the club with an opportunity to assess his abilities more closely. This exposure has reinforced their belief in his potential, ensuring that he remains firmly on their radar as they consider future additions to their squad.