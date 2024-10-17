Report – Arsenal is keeping an eye on Ajax teenager

Arsenal has been named as one of the Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato.

The Dutch defender is the latest talent being developed by the European giants, who will likely sell him at some point.

Since breaking into Ajax’s first team during the 2022/2023 season, Hato has shown impressive development and is still just 18 years old.

He has also earned his place as a full international for the Netherlands, making him hard to overlook whenever he takes the field.

His experience is preparing him for life at a bigger club and in a more challenging league, which bodes well for Arsenal’s interest.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners are monitoring the defender as they look to strengthen their squad with new additions.

While Mikel Arteta already manages one of the strongest defences in Europe, Hato’s potential arrival could further enhance their backline.

However, with several clubs tracking him, securing his signature when the transfer window opens in the summer will be no easy task for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hato is destined for the top of the game, and one of the big boys of European football will soon add him to their squad if we hesitate to do so.

