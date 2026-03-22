Report – Arsenal is keeping an eye on Flamengo teenager

Arsenal have developed a strong reputation for signing players from Brazil, and they are now reportedly targeting another emerging talent who could become a leading prospect at the club. The Gunners are said to be monitoring Daniel Thuram, a 16-year-old currently progressing through the academy of Flamengo.

Arsenal Tracking Emerging Talent

Thuram is regarded as one of the most promising young players in Brazil, and his rapid development has already seen him gain opportunities to train with Flamengo’s first team. This exposure highlights the progress he is making and underlines why he has attracted attention from clubs abroad.

As reported by Sport Witness, Arsenal are among the teams closely following his development, with their scouting network identifying him as a player to watch. The club are known for investing in young talent, and they are expected to strengthen both their senior squad and youth ranks at the end of the season. This creates a potential pathway for Thuram to join their academy setup.

Potential Move to North London

Thuram is already generating discussion within Arsenal’s recruitment structure, and there is a strong possibility that the club could act on their interest if the opportunity arises. The Gunners view him as one of the standout young prospects in Brazil, and a move to North London could provide him with an ideal environment to continue his development.

Arsenal’s existing relationship with Flamengo may also play a role in any potential deal. The club previously allowed Jorginho to move to Flamengo earlier than expected, which could help foster goodwill between the two sides. Such a connection may prove beneficial if negotiations take place, as Arsenal look to secure another talented addition from Brazil.