Report – Arsenal is monitoring Ajax teenage duo

Arsenal is reportedly keeping a close eye on two teenage talents at Ajax as they continue to enhance their squad options. Mikel Arteta’s team has been proactive in scouting and acquiring young talents, and now they are said to be monitoring the progress of Charlie and Tommy Setford, who are brothers at Ajax.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal is impressed by the development of Charlie (19) and Tommy (17), both of whom are goalkeepers in different Ajax teams. Charlie has already become part of the senior team setup at Ajax, a significant indicator of his talent and proximity to first-team opportunities.

Ajax has a reputation for grooming top talents, and Arsenal previously signed Jurrien Timber from the Dutch club in the summer. The report suggests that Arsenal is closely watching the Setford brothers and their growth in one of the best football academies globally.

Notably, both youngsters have chosen to play for England, which could add an extra incentive for a potential move to a Premier League side in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Charlie and Tommy look like decent players and we should continue to follow their development in the next few terms.

They are at one of the world’s top clubs and we expect them to keep improving and doing much better than they are now.

When any of them starts playing regularly for the first team and does well, we can make an approach for them.

