Report – Arsenal is monitoring Mali youth international

Arsenal has been named among the clubs tracking Baye Coulibaly, a young Malian talent who is attracting attention from top European teams.

Coulibaly was a standout performer for Mali’s U17 team at the last World Cup, where they surprised many by securing third place.

His impressive displays as a centre-back during the tournament drew interest from several major clubs. Since then, Coulibaly has transitioned into a defensive midfielder for the Mali U20s and continues to perform well at club level with NK Kustošija in Croatia.

Known for his composure on the ball and his ability to dictate play, Coulibaly possesses attributes that are making it difficult for top clubs to ignore him.

Arsenal is among the teams closely following him, with The Daily Mail reporting that the Gunners’ interest is serious. The club will continue monitoring his progress, and they could consider bringing him to London in the next transfer window, alongside other interested European sides.

Just Arsenal Opinion

So many talented players from Africa will shine at top clubs if they are given a chance to join them.

We trust our scouts and decision-makers to run the rule over Coulibaly and sign him if he is good enough.

