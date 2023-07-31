Report – Arsenal is now preparing for a mass exodus

In this transfer window, Arsenal has made significant investments in new players, aiming to strengthen their core and improve their chances for the upcoming campaign. However, this has resulted in the club currently having an excessively large squad.

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that the current group size is unsustainable, prompting a clear call to action for the club’s executives. As a result, Arsenal is now actively looking to offload several players, with Football Insider reporting an imminent exodus of players from the Emirates.

According to the report, the Gunners are expecting to part ways with players such as Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, and Matt Turner.

These players have been made available for transfer, and the club is encouraging interested suitors to come forward. Arsenal is open to negotiating favourable deals for their departure in order to streamline their squad and create a more manageable and balanced team for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a big squad and the right thing to do now is to select the players we need and ensure we offload the others while we can.

These players will do well at other top clubs or mid-table sides, so we expect to see many suitors make offers for their signatures in the coming weeks.