Report – Arsenal is now preparing for a mass exodus

In this transfer window, Arsenal has made significant investments in new players, aiming to strengthen their core and improve their chances for the upcoming campaign. However, this has resulted in the club currently having an excessively large squad.
Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that the current group size is unsustainable, prompting a clear call to action for the club’s executives. As a result, Arsenal is now actively looking to offload several players, with Football Insider reporting an imminent exodus of players from the Emirates.
According to the report, the Gunners are expecting to part ways with players such as Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, and Matt Turner.
These players have been made available for transfer, and the club is encouraging interested suitors to come forward. Arsenal is open to negotiating favourable deals for their departure in order to streamline their squad and create a more manageable and balanced team for the upcoming season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have a big squad and the right thing to do now is to select the players we need and ensure we offload the others while we can.
These players will do well at other top clubs or mid-table sides, so we expect to see many suitors make offers for their signatures in the coming weeks.
Arsenal has a list of thirty five players attached to the first team, with one more player reportedly on the verge of joining the Emirates jagannath.
This would means Arsenal need to shave off effectively eleven players, so we should let the exodus begin and stop the preparing.
But if this departure list is correct am seeing one or two interesting names listing above.
It is quite obvious that Arsenal have to sell more of their players this summer window after they had sold Granit Xhaka for £25m early in the window.
So that they will sufficiently recoup a large chunk of the over £ 200m they’ve invested to sign 3 new top quality players early in the window. And for the club to still bring in additional new top quality player this summer. And who will fit in into Arteta’s Arsenal project. The club may have to unfortunately have to offload on sales some of their top qualities. Whose sales value is considered high and who Arteta considers not suitable for his project. Such as Balogun for £50m, Tierney for £30m and Turney for £25m by my own reckoning, for a total sum of £105m recouped. Which I believe Arsenal can get but if they are patient to not be too eager to sell them at giveaway prices.
Wow, Well Samuel that’s a very interesting way to recoup Declan Rice cost of £105 mill
KIERAN IS GOING NOWHERE!
Turner to Nottingham Forest. Trusty to Sheffield United. Cedric, Pepe, Tavares, Holding, Lokonga and Balogun to follow. Hope Nketiah and Elneny can join the party but, not going to happen.
Can’t sell everyone and I certainly hope we keep Elneny as he is an able back up and happy to be one. As for selling Nketiah and Balogun, really?
I wonder why Karl Hein, Auston Trusty, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe and Cedric
Are not on that list.
Though I don’t think KT should leave yet.