Report – Arsenal is now tracking Bologna attacker

Bologna have emerged as one of the most impressive teams in Italian football in recent seasons, consistently developing talented players who go on to attract interest from major clubs across Europe.

Although Thiago Motta has since departed, the club’s current manager has continued to build on the foundations that were established, maintaining a system that allows young players to develop and perform at a high level in Serie A. This environment has enabled Bologna to remain competitive while also producing individuals capable of making the step up to bigger teams.

Arsenal previously did business with the Italian side when they signed Riccardo Calafiori, and another deal between the two clubs could potentially take place during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal Tracking Santiago Castro

According to a report via Sport Witness, Arsenal are interested in Bologna forward Santiago Castro. The youngster has stepped up impressively following the departure of Joshua Zirkzee and has become an increasingly important player for the Italian club.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several teams now monitoring his progress. In Italy, Juventus are also said to be interested in the striker as the Bianconeri aim to strengthen their attacking options and secure his signature before rival clubs act.

The report states that Arsenal have been scouting Castro for some time and believe he could develop into a top-level player. As a result, he has reportedly been added to the club’s list of potential summer targets.

Competition for His Signature

Arsenal already possess several high-quality attacking players within their squad, but departures at the end of the season could create space for a new forward to arrive. Should that happen, Castro could emerge as a realistic option for the Gunners as they look to strengthen their attacking depth.

Bologna’s stance may also play a role in determining his next destination. The Italian club could prefer selling Castro to a team outside Serie A in order to maximise the financial return from any potential transfer.

With interest building from multiple clubs, the coming months could prove decisive in shaping the future of the promising forward as Arsenal and Juventus continue to monitor his development closely.