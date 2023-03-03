Report – Arsenal is open to selling defender this summer

The future of Kieran Tierney could be away from Arsenal as Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to prove he is the best left-back at the club.

This means Tierney has received less action in the last few months and continues to struggle to play ahead of the Ukrainian.

Before Zinchenko came to the Emirates, the Scotsman was the best left-back at Arsenal and one of the best in the league.

However, the ex-Manchester City man is now a favourite of Mikel Arteta and could force Tierney to find a new home.

A report on Football Insider reveals Arsenal will be prepared to accept offers for Tierney in the summer amidst interest from Newcastle United.

If this is true, other clubs will certainly join the race to try to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney remains one of the finest defenders at the club now and does a good job for us when Zinchenko cannot play or has to rest.

However, for his quality, he deserves more than that and the club understands this and should sell him for the right price.

Hopefully, Nuno Tavares will perform well as an assistant to Zinchenko next season as he shines on loan in France.

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….