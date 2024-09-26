Report – Arsenal is prepared to pay €150m for German talent

Florian Wirtz could become the next global superstar to join Arsenal, as the Gunners are reportedly looking to sign him in the next transfer window.

The attacker is the latest talent that Germany is counting on to improve their national team and potentially win international trophies.

Last season, Wirtz helped Bayer Leverkusen win both the Bundesliga and the German Cup, with his team going unbeaten in both competitions.

Although he could have left in the last transfer window, Wirtz chose to stay at Leverkusen for another season, following the example of his manager, Xabi Alonso.

Several top European clubs are closely monitoring Wirtz, and according to a report in Sport Bild, as revealed by Sport Witness, Arsenal are plotting a big-money move for him next summer.

The report suggests the Gunners could be willing to spend as much as €150 million to secure his signature, knowing that nearly all of Europe’s elite clubs are also keen to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wirtz is one of the best talents in the world now, and the German will deliver if we add him to our squad, but €150m is a huge fee, and there is no guarantee that he would pick us among his many suitors.

However, we need to show we mean business by making moves for top players like the Bayer Leverkusen star.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…