Report – Arsenal is prepared to pay €150m for German talent

Florian Wirtz could become the next global superstar to join Arsenal, as the Gunners are reportedly looking to sign him in the next transfer window.
The attacker is the latest talent that Germany is counting on to improve their national team and potentially win international trophies.
Last season, Wirtz helped Bayer Leverkusen win both the Bundesliga and the German Cup, with his team going unbeaten in both competitions.
Although he could have left in the last transfer window, Wirtz chose to stay at Leverkusen for another season, following the example of his manager, Xabi Alonso.
Several top European clubs are closely monitoring Wirtz, and according to a report in Sport Bild, as revealed by Sport Witness, Arsenal are plotting a big-money move for him next summer.
The report suggests the Gunners could be willing to spend as much as €150 million to secure his signature, knowing that nearly all of Europe’s elite clubs are also keen to sign him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Wirtz is one of the best talents in the world now, and the German will deliver if we add him to our squad, but €150m is a huge fee, and there is no guarantee that he would pick us among his many suitors.
However, we need to show we mean business by making moves for top players like the Bayer Leverkusen star.
I’ll believe that when he’s signing the contact with Edu. Wirtz is one of the hottest properties in Europe with a host of big clubs, with deep pockets who can almost guarantee trophy success, reportedly “interested” in him. So, a move to Arsenal while not impossible, isn’t probable either in my opinion.
We shouldn’t forget either that Alonso, his manager, is thought to be interested in a move to either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid (both teams he has played for) so Wirtz could follow him to either of those should he leave BL.
i don’t see Arsenal spending that sort of money on any one player
the market has changed, perhaps permanently, from crazy money of 2023 window and before
this summer several big teams made hardly any signings, and nothing anywhere near this price tag – while Edu/Arteta have often been criticised for ‘missed opportunity’, Arsenal were one of the more active clubs when you include necessary outgoings…do not say ‘oh yeah, what about Chelsea’…seriously
Arsenal isn’t spending such amount on Florian, this is a rumour.
I wouldn’t mind him joining though