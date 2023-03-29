Report – Arsenal is searching for a physical striker

Arsenal has some of the finest attackers in England on their books now, which explains why they are enjoying a good Premier League season.

Despite boasting the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard, Arsenal still feels they need a better number nine.

A report on Standard Sports says Mikel Arteta is targeting a frontman with more physical qualities than his current options at the Emirates.

The Spaniard could reportedly target the likes of Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, Tammy Abraham of AS Roma, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Arteta believes any of these strikers will give his side a more physical presence in attack.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have fine attackers, but it is clear to see our team lacks a physical striker, so this pursuit is justified.

In the Champions League next season, we will come up against formidable defences and a physical striker will help us cause mayhem in their goal.

The names on this list are players who have the physical quality we want, but not all of them have been able to use it to their advantage and score as many goals as possible.

We have to be sure whoever we sign will fit into our system and score the goals we need.

