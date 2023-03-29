Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Report – Arsenal is searching for a physical striker

Arsenal has some of the finest attackers in England on their books now, which explains why they are enjoying a good Premier League season.

Despite boasting the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard, Arsenal still feels they need a better number nine.

A report on Standard Sports says Mikel Arteta is targeting a frontman with more physical qualities than his current options at the Emirates.

The Spaniard could reportedly target the likes of Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, Tammy Abraham of AS Roma, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Arteta believes any of these strikers will give his side a more physical presence in attack.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have fine attackers, but it is clear to see our team lacks a physical striker, so this pursuit is justified.

In the Champions League next season, we will come up against formidable defences and a physical striker will help us cause mayhem in their goal.

The names on this list are players who have the physical quality we want, but not all of them have been able to use it to their advantage and score as many goals as possible.

We have to be sure whoever we sign will fit into our system and score the goals we need.

Feeling Bored during the international break?
TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal
–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Eidevall: “everything is possible” on Arsenal Women’s Champions League title hopes
Tony Adams reveals why he still cannot call Arsenal favourites to win the league
Eidevall says Arsenal Women’s “goalscoring creation” will be key at Emirates tonight
Posted by

Tags Dusan Vlahovic tammy abraham Victor Osimhen

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. There’s one or two likely names on your list, all good physical strikers, but D C-L is a walking sick note and please, please not Vlahovic however good he may be.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs