Report – Arsenal is seriously following Serie A goalscorer

Dusan Vlahovic is now an obsession for Arsenal as multiple reports continue to link the Gunners with a move for the Serbian.

He could have been on the books of the Gunners now had he not chosen to move to Juventus at the start of last year.

Despite joining one of the biggest clubs in the world, Arsenal has refused to give up on adding him to their squad.

The Gunners believe the former Fiorentina man could bang in the goals consistently for them if he moves to London.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they remain interested in a move for him when this season finishes.

He could be available for transfer if Juve does not make the Italian top four because they might need to raise some funds.

However, Arsenal is not the only club keen on his signature, with the report claiming other PL sides like him too and Real Madrid is in the running.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is a quality striker who can bring a lot of goals to the Emirates if we add him to our squad.

However, we must be prepared to pay a lot of money and that might not make sense when we have Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus and Folarin Balogun on our books.

