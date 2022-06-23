Report – Arsenal is still working on signing Serie A man

Arsenal wanted to add Arthur Melo to their squad in the January transfer window, but they couldn’t find an agreement with Juventus.

The Brazilian is still out of favour at the Italian club and Mikel Arteta believes he would suit his team if he joins them.

In the last few months, Arsenal’s interest in his signature seems to have cooled off.

But a new report on Tuttojuve claims that is far from the truth. Although not much noise is being made about a possible move for him, it claims Arteta’s side still retains an interest in his signature.

Arsenal is working on multiple transfers as they look to transform their team, and Arthur is one of the players that might join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur is a technically good player, and he proved that at Gremio and Barcelona.

The style of play at Juventus doesn’t suit him and that is one reason he has struggled at the Italian club.

Arteta knows the type of midfielder his team needs and if he has an interest in Arthur, it is because the Brazilian has something his team needs.

Most of his signings have impressed so far and we can trust him on this one as well.

