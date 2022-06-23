Report – Arsenal is still working on signing Serie A man

Arsenal wanted to add Arthur Melo to their squad in the January transfer window, but they couldn’t find an agreement with Juventus.
The Brazilian is still out of favour at the Italian club and Mikel Arteta believes he would suit his team if he joins them.
In the last few months, Arsenal’s interest in his signature seems to have cooled off.
But a new report on Tuttojuve claims that is far from the truth. Although not much noise is being made about a possible move for him, it claims Arteta’s side still retains an interest in his signature.
Arsenal is working on multiple transfers as they look to transform their team, and Arthur is one of the players that might join them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arthur is a technically good player, and he proved that at Gremio and Barcelona.
The style of play at Juventus doesn’t suit him and that is one reason he has struggled at the Italian club.
Arteta knows the type of midfielder his team needs and if he has an interest in Arthur, it is because the Brazilian has something his team needs.
Most of his signings have impressed so far and we can trust him on this one as well.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Not exciting nor sexy, Malinkovic for me
or Raphina..
Not a single Gooner believes this constantly JA rehashed tripe !
I do ,he’s exactly the kind of player that Arteta would add to make our play even more mind numbing to watch .
But you don’t actually believe, not even for a moment, that we are going to buy Melo, if you are being honest.
We ALL ALREADY KNOW and have known for all his time here, that you want MA gone. But even you do not actually believe we will be signing MELO.
You are merely trying to us believe that you do, so that you can blame MA.
BUT WE DO NOT BELIEVE YOU DK.
Of course 😒 I’ll be surprised if you weren’t against anything arteta does or is rumoured to be doing at Arsenal smh
So you would be happy if Arteta added melo to the squad ?
I was just pointing out he’s the kind of player Arteta would choose
Not for me!!!!!!
if there’s nothing to this rumor why is it constantly being bandied about…after all, this is a nothing burger of a player, so why would anyone continually use this solely for trolling purposes…tbh, nothing would surprise me at this juncture