Report – Arsenal is strongly interested in Real Madrid serial winner

Arsenal has started making plans for the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad and improve its quality.

The manager has some of the finest players around Europe in his squad now and has also turned some talents into top players at the club.

However, that will not stop him from improving his squad and several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

One of them is Marco Asensio, who has entered the last two months of his contract at Real Madrid.

The Spaniard is an accomplished attacker in European football and seems to be on his way out of Madrid.

Arsenal wants to take advantage of that to add him to their squad and the Gunners are intent on ensuring he joins them.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Arteta is eager to work with the former Mallorca man and has asked Arsenal to sort out a deal for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio has been one of the top players in European football over the years and has won several trophies on the books of Real Madrid.

He will bring more quality and experience to our dressing room, making life much better for everyone at the club.