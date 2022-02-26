Report – Arsenal is targeting a former Manchester City star

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for former Manchester City star, Angelino.

The full-back has been on the books of RB Leipzig where he continues to impress.

He can play as a full-back, a wing-back or as a winger and that versatility helps him to dominate the left flank.

Arsenal will benefit from having such a dominant player in their squad right now.

Todofichajes says he has interest from clubs all over Europe including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, the Spanish sides are hesitating which makes a move to the Premier League very possible.

But Arsenal will still face competition from English clubs with the report claiming Chelsea and Tottenham also have an interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Angelino will be a fine addition to our current squad because the Spaniard is one of the best players in his position.

He has proven in spells across Europe that he is a top player to have in your squad.

Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares have done well as our main left backs so far, but adding Angelino to the squad will not be a bad idea either.

