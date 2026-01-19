Report – Arsenal is targeting Inter Milan defender

Arsenal will take on Inter Milan in the Champions League this week, and the fixture is expected to serve as more than just a competitive contest. The meeting will also provide an opportunity to assess a player currently on Inter’s books, as the two clubs aim to secure an important result in Europe.

The Gunners have remained in outstanding form in Europe and continue to protect their unbeaten start to the campaign. Their consistency has placed them among the strongest teams in the competition, and the players will be determined to preserve their perfect record for as long as possible.

Inter Milan, however, represents one of the sternest tests Arsenal are likely to face at this stage. Both sides recognise the significance of the encounter, with each seeking an advantage that could shape their progress through the tournament.

Arsenal’s momentum and European ambitions

Mikel Arteta is guiding one of the finest Arsenal teams seen in many years, and the club’s supporters believe this group has the potential to make history. The side could yet become the first Arsenal team to win the Champions League, a goal that continues to motivate their performances in every match.

Inter also arrives with strong credentials. They reached the final last season, as they did in 2023, and their recent record highlights a pedigree that demands respect. At the start of the league phase, they were among several unbeaten teams after several matches, although only Arsenal now maintain a perfect record.

This context ensures that the fixture carries considerable weight, both in terms of qualification and confidence, as two ambitious teams seek to assert themselves on the continental stage.

Transfer interest focuses on Federico Dimarco

Beyond the immediate stakes, attention will also fall on Federico Dimarco, the Inter defender who has emerged as a player of interest for Arsenal. The club are expected to observe him closely during the match, according to Tuttosport, which reports that Arsenal have become very interested in securing his signature.

The report claims that Inter have grown unsettled after learning of Arsenal’s interest, suggesting the defender will be keen to impress under scrutiny. For Arsenal, the contest therefore offers a dual purpose, to protect their unbeaten run and to gather valuable information that could influence future recruitment decisions.